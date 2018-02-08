Not interested in directing: Bhushan Kumar

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of entertainment conglomerate T-Series, says unlike his wife filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar, he does not want to try his hand in directing films.

Asked if he would like to direct films, Bhushan told IANS over e-mail from Mumbai: "I am not interested in directing at all. I have my hands full with production."

Bhushan currently has several productions coming up like "Raid", "Blackmail", "Fanne Khan", "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", "Arjun Patiala", "Kedarnath", "Cheat India", "Bharat", "Mogul", "Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety" and "Hate Story IV".

Asked if clashes of big budget films are a setback for the industry, he said: "Yes, it is a big problem because a lot of money is involved and the business gets divided. There are a limited number of screens, so obviously those screens get divided between those two films, then the business gets divided."

The producer says he prefers his films not to clash with other big budget films.

"The audience has limited money because they get salaries only once a month. They plan their budget for various things. If they want entertainment every week, it is very difficult for them to spend on two films in one week. So it is always better if a film I'm producing with big actors and with big money riding on it does not clash with another big film," he said.

