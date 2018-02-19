'Note Pe Chot...' neither in favour nor against demonetisation: Ajay

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Ajay Kkuundal says his forthcoming movie titled "Note Pe Chot 8/11", which is based on demonetisation, is about how it affected the nation and does not favour or criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw high-denomination notes from circulation.

"It was a decision taken by the government for the benefit of the people. So, the movie doesn't criticise or favour or is against the decision. The movie talks about how the decision affected the entire nation, which includes people from the middle, upper and lower class," Ajay said.

"We have tried to show the actual chronological series of the event after demonetisation in a common man's life," he added.

Filmmaker Imran Ahmed Khan explores the uncharted territory of the real-life based political-satirical comic genre with "Note Pe Chot At 8/11".

Talking about his role in the film, Ajay said: "I am playing the role of this serious guy, who is always running away from romance. He is a serious Delhi-based property dealer, who just wants to make money.

"But somehow he meets this girl and decides to get married, and just then demonetisation happens. So the movie is about what happens next in their lives."

Recent scams, involving billionaire diamond trader Nirav Modi, have shaken the financial system of India. Asked if the movie also highlights the system failure, Ajay said: "See it is a political issue. I don't know what is happening on that front, but our film is a light-hearted comedy which depicts demonetisation with a touch of laughter. I am sure people would leave the theatre smiling."

Ajay also admitted that post-demonetisation, he also had to stand in long queues outside banks.

"I have stood in lines, not too many times but two to three times. But this happened to everyone and not just me. In fact, what I am told, some people enjoyed it too," he said.

The film will hit the screens on March 9.

