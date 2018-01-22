Nothing offensive about 'Padmaavat': FDCI President

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) "Padmaavat" captures the audience with its riveting visuals and gripping storytelling which is sans anything offensive, says Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) President Sunil Sethi.

Sethi watched the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial at a special screening here ahead of the movie's release on Thursday.

"It is about Rajput valour and strength of character. Rani Padmavati has been depicted as beautiful, brave and intelligent. There's no reason to protest at all. In fact, Alauddin Khilji is the deceitful villain who will get no sympathy from any quarter," Sethi told IANS.

The movie, starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, has been caught in a row with some Rajput organisations demanding a ban on the film over alleged distortion of historical facts.

Sethi said there's no dream sequence featuring Khilji and Rani Padmavati, and neither a single scene where they have appeared together.

"Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji has shown exceptional talent as an actor and will win every award. Deepika has acted well too and deserves to be applauded. Surprise package is Jim Sarbh, who excels as Khilji's Man Friday. Larger than life sets... Bhansali has a sure shot winner," Sethi said.

On the "Ghoomar" song, he said it has been filmed in "the most aesthetic way".

"There's nothing offensive to the senses anywhere in the film. (It has) Riveting visuals and gripping storytelling. One would come out wondering what the fuss has been about."

