Now get Amitabh Bachchan-themed jukebox

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Ricatech, a luxury audio electronic brand from the Netherlands, will launch a limited edition megastar Amitabh Bachchan-themed signature jukebox.

The limited edition jukebox will give an experience to savour and relive the cine icon's evergreen songs. There are only 100 jukeboxes being made worldwide per finish. This unique jukebox will be available in black and gold, and white and gold finish.

"India is a very promising market keeping the luxury segment in mind and I firmly believe that the time is ripe for any luxury or premium brand to enter India. I am glad to enter the Indian terrain by launching the Amitabh Bachchan jukeboxes," Richard Singh, CEO of Ricatech, said in a statement.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg