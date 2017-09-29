Nupur Asthana to direct 'Mangalyaan'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Director Nupur Asthana has been roped in to helm digital show "Mangalyaan", which will narrate the story of three women and their mission to make the Mars Orbiter Mission successful.

The ALTBalaji show will talk about various aspects of the Mars Orbiter Mission at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and revolves around three women scientists who were critical in making the mission a reality, read a statement.

The show, written by Anu Menon and Sumit Purohit, will throw light on their personal as well as professional journey.

Manav Sethi, Chief Marketing Officer, said: "At ALTBalaji, we believe in path-breaking content and inspirational stories. 'Mangalyaan' talks about these women who have made India proud. We are proud to capture some facets of their journey while undertaking this path-breaking mission for India."

Asthana has also helmed web series "Romil and Jugal", a contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet".

