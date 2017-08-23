'Om Shanti Om' will redefine devotional music: Baba Ramdev

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who will next be seen as Maha Guru in television show "Om Shanti Om", says the upcoming singing reality entertainer will redefine the magic of devotional music in India.

"This is a great platform to bring out devotional genre of music through interesting renditions unheard before. I am delighted to be part of this show because it is everything that Indians are proud of -- our tradition, our culture and our faith. With 'Om Shanti Om', we will redefine devotional music in a way it appeals to the youngsters today," Ramdev said in a statement.

"Om Shanti Om", to be aired on Star Bharat starting August 28, will provide a musical stage to contestants will re-invent known devotional songs that appeal to modern India.

To be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, the show will feature actress Sonakshi Sinha, composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor as judges.

"I have always been spiritual and believe that music is the best way to reach any level of spirituality. 'Om Shanti Om' is an extension of that belief and I love the way it is combining contemporary and youthful music with devotion! I am excited to be part of the show and completely sure that youth will connect to it as well," Sonakshi said.

Shekhar said he was "amazed" when he heard the concept of the show.

"This is the first time where devotional songs will be sung in the rearranged version on national television. Star Bharat as a channel is redefining the genre of music reality shows on Indian television with 'Om Shanti Om'," Shekhar said.

Kanika said: "I am very excited to be a part of the show. As a trained classical music singer under the able hands of industry's best Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota ji, I wish to focus on the technicalities as well as the vocals of all the lovely contestants. With me as a judge on the show, I look forward to contributing immensely to devotional music that is the heart and soul of India."

--IANS

