'Om Shanti Om' is unique in all aspects: Shankar Mahadevan

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan feels singing reality TV show "Om Shanti Om" brings the young generation closer to Indian culture and heritage.

Mahadevan will be a special guest in Star Bharat's devotional music reality show. And he says he is honoured to get on board.

"I am really honoured to be a part of 'Om Shanti Om' as a special guest. There have been many music reality shows on Indian television, but 'Om Shanti Om' is fresh and unique in all aspects. The show is going to bring the young generation closer to our heritage and culture," Mahadevan said in a statement.

"As responsible artists, it's our duty to let the youth know the importance of devotional music. The show will definitely connect with the youth as it's a modern interpretation of traditional divine music," he added.

Mahadevan will not only share his expertise with the contestants, but also will be singing "Shiv tandav stotra" on the show.

"Om Shanti Om" provides a musical stage to contestants and re-invents known devotional songs that appeal to modern India.

Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, the show features actress Sonakshi Sinha, composer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor as judges, while yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be the Maha Guru.

Param Singh urges people to clean up beaches

Actor Param Singh has urged people to come forward and clean Mumbai beaches after immersion of Lord Ganesha idols.

The actor, known for his roles as Rangeela in "Ghulaam" and Randhir Singh Shekhawat in "Sadda Haq", feels each and every individual can make a difference.

"Like we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with so much of joy, it is our duty to volunteer and help in the initiative of cleaning the beaches after the immersion of Lord Ganapati's idol. It's our city and every individual makes a difference. I urge people to step out and take part in such initiatives," Param said in a statement.

"Rather than just complaining, we should respect the nature and come forward to clean up the beaches. We need to preserve our environment as responsible citizens of the world," he added.

Vishal Jethwa likes being part of mythological series

Actor Vishal Jethwa, who essays the role of Lord Krishna in "Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna", says he likes to be part of mythological shows as they teach him a lot.

"I like being a part of mythological series and I am overwhelmed to get an opportunity to don the avatar of Lord Krishna. The very first time when I was offered the role, there was no second thought on it. It was an instant yes to be a part of the show," Jethwa said in a statement.

"I have read a little about the story of Lord Krishna but I have come to know a lot many facts through this show. I am getting to learn a lot of things in this journey and I am glad that I have got an opportunity to play Lord Krishna," he added.

The show is aired on BIG Magic.

