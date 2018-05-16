Omung Kumar to judge reality TV show

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) National Award-winning director Omung Kumar, who has films like "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit" to his credit, has been roped in to judge the children's reality TV show "Indias Best Dramebaaz".

The Zee TV show which will soon be returning with its third edition will see Kumar co-judge the show with actors Sonali Bendre and Vivek Oberoi, read a statement.

"I have followed the previous seasons of the show and have thoroughly enjoyed it. The show has been instrumental in shaping up lives and careers of many young acting prodigies and I am looking forward to mentoring the fresh league of acting enthusiasts. Besides being vulnerable and naughty, kids today are immensely talented. It's not easy to remember long dialogues, but they do it effortlessly," said Kumar.

The "Bhoomi" helmer started his TV career as a host with "Ek Minute Show" 25 years ago.

"It feels like life has come full circle and I am very excited to be a judge on 'India's Best Dramebaaz' this season," he said.

