One Republic excited about maiden gig in India

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) American rock-pop band One Republic will be performing in India for the first time in April, and they are looking forward to exploring the "beautiful country" along with playing for the Indian audience.

The band, which is made up of Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, will perform at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex here on April 21, read a statement.

In a joint statement, the band members expressed their excitement about the gig.

"We've wanted to visit India for years, and are beyond excited to finally get the chance to not only perform a full concert but also explore your beautiful country. See you soon," they said.

India's event management company Opium Events is getting the band to India.

"We have been in talks with the management since over six months now as we realise that the band enjoys a great repertoire in the country with a significant fanbase originating out of India," said Cyrus Gorimar, Director, Opium Events And Production.

"Our pre-registrations have seen a phenomenal response with more than 10,000 registrations received in a span of 24 hours and we are anticipating close to 15,000 fans for the event.

"The production and scale of the event will be extraordinary with a multi-crore spend invested into the event," added Gorimar, who is also an avid rock musician.

The band was formed in Colorado in the year 2002, and is credited for hits likes "Apologize", "Secrets", "Good life", "Counting stars" and "Oh my my".

Apart from India, the Grammy-nominated band will also perform in Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia as part of their two-week Asia tour.

