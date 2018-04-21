OneRepublic pays tribute to Avicci on their maiden India concert

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) The American pop-rock band that enthralled Mumbaikars on their first ever live performance on Saturday night, paid a tribute to the young DJ Avicci, whose sudden demise shocked the music world.

As the band appeared on stage thousands of Mumbai music lovers welcomed the five-member band with a huge applause. Having star their performance with "Stop and Stare", by the lead singer Ryan Tedder, the audience and performers shared a very emotional moment when they paid tribute to Avicci with "Wake Me Up".

Zach Filkins played an impressive Spanish guitar medley while Brent Kutzle's cello added depth to hits such as "Secrets", "I Live", "Feel Again" and "Apologize".

Interestingly, apart from playing their own songs, the band also performed Beyonce's "Halo", Ed Sheeran's "Happier" and Adele's "Rumor Has It".

Tedder, who is not only a vocalist but also a songwriter, flaunted his talent as a pianist as he performed these songs playing the instrument.

Keeping it high energy intact with all-time favourites such as "Good Life", "Kids,", "All The Right Moves" and "If I Lose Myself", the band conquered the stage.

The blistering performance of "Rumor Has It" then quickly launched into the evening's conclusion of the bass-heavy, dance-inducing "Love Runs Out".

Tedder then introduced his bandmates thanked the audience with folded hands and said, "Namaste India, We would not be here without you. We generally plan our tour 6 months in advance but this is the most last-minute tour we have ever planned and we switched venues overnight. It's a total dream come true for us. I wanted to visit India since I was 10."

"Nevertheless the last 3 days have been nothing but sheer magic and nothing can describe the experience we have had in India! Shukriya," he added.

Overwhelmed with the experience in India, Tedder also said that he was looking forward to visiting New Delhi, Jaipur, Goa, Bengaluru and other places in the country.

The concert took place at NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

