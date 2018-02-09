I only make happy music: Raghu Dixit

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Raghu Dixit, frontman of the multilingual contemporary Indian folk group The Raghu Dixit Project, says he wants to spread happiness with his music.

"I only make happy music. I would like everyone who hears my music to forget their worries for a while, get involved in the show and the music, and get a breather from their regular life," Dixit told IANS.

The Bengaluru-based band will head to the UK for a tour later this month. But at the moment, he is looking forward to his gig at the Red Bull Music show at K.J. Somaiya College in Mumbai on Friday.

Dixit said: "It has been a long time since we played on the bus in Mumbai, so we are looking forward to this Red Bull Music show. The last time we did that, it was one of our best Mumbai shows and the view from up there was fantastic."

The band will be playing some of the new songs.

Dxit believes his music is "a true representation of contemporary interview, and that is what I try and represent on stage".

How has the whole vibe of music industry changed over years?

"The music industry has certainly grown, there is a lot more music coming out, and a lot more experimentation and styles that are being tried and I do believe in the near future, there will be a massive explosion in the music that is coming out of India."

