Opera, EDM, classical: Melange of music at fiesta in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Navrasa Duende Global Carnival 2018, from February 23-25, will encompass performing artistes ranging from opera, orchestra, EDM, Indian classical, hip-hop, Sufi and Bollywood.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here will come alive with star performers serenading music lovers with their beats and tunes at the gala, a brainchild of arts entertainment production house Navrasa Duende.

There will be international artistes from 15 countries, apart from 200 artistes from India, spanning 20 different genres of performing arts. The performances will be held between three live stages.

London Festival Opera's internationally successful show "A Night at the Opera" will be staged, apart from a tribute to some of the world's most famous romantic compositions of the 19th and 20th centuries by the Dublin Philharmonic Orchestra with their show "Romancing the Romantic Era".

Globally celebrated masters of jazz and crossover -- Peter Cincotti, AJ Crore and Louis Banks -- will be a part of a curation called 'Jazz +', and 'EDM Night', featuring Sigma, Alpha9, Afishal and Anish Sood.

Latin American dance theatre group Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba to the Berlin-based Flying Steps will come in with their own version of Break Dance on classical Bach.

For lovers of Indian classical sounds, there will be veterans like Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Ustad Shujaat Khan.

Other attractions include the celebrated American troupe Rainbow Dance Theatre, Ashley Lobo's Navdhara India Dance Theatre, Kuchipudi legends Raja Radha Reddy, and popular Indian artistes including Rekha Bhardwaj, Javed Ali, Raghu Dixit Band, Indian Ocean, Sivamani, Hari Sukhmani, Jasleen Royal, Soulmate, Advaita, Nizami Bandhu, Rewben Mashangva, Lou Majaw, and the world famous Gulabo and Team from Rajasthan.

--IANS

rb/bg