Opt for fruits, vegetables infused beauty products

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Fruits and vegetables possess a plethora of health benefits when included in beauty products hence always opt for those options that has such ingredients, say experts.

Sham Kumar, Education Manager at Kiehl's India shares some of the smart options in fruits and vegetables that can work wonders for skin.

* Apricot kernel oil is highly refined fruit oil extracted from apricot kernels that is a natural source of vitamin E and has been found to be very compatible with the skin

* Avocado oil is a rich, fatty acid emollient derived from the fruit of a tropical American tree also a natural source of vitamin A. The fatty acids and emollients found in avocado oil help to restore the natural moisture of the hair and the lipid barrier of the skin

* Cucumber extract is composed of proteins, lipids, vitamin C and minerals. This helps in the moisturizing of the skin while relieving puffy skin

* Ginger root extract is known to have antioxidants, helps to absorb extra oil and defend skin from damage caused by free radicals and environmental aggressors

* Grape seed oil has a high concentration of essential fatty acids and is an efficacious skin-nurturing ingredient

* Orange extract is known to have anti-oxidation benefits to protect skin and blocks damage caused by pollution that attaches to skin and help regulate sebum and to energize skin

* Turmeric extract is a part of the ginger family, turmeric is known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and has been historically used to treat skin imperfections and improve the brightness of skin

* Lemons are high in natural fruit acids and have the highest percentage of vitamin C out of all the fruits. Its extracts from the fruit and essential oil (expressed from the peel) have astringent and antiseptic qualities that freshen, stimulate, and rejuvenate sluggish skin and add lustrous shine to the hair.

Beauty experts at Biotique too feels that products that are made of natural ingredients, using carefully blended plants, flower extracts and fine essential oils are extremely effective for skin and hair-care concerns for all types of skin.

* Green Apple: green Apples have been nature's health fruit since the beginning of time with many nutritious and anti-oxidative properties. Apples are excellent detoxifiers and protectors to purify, refresh and revitalize skin and hair.

* Cucumber: Cucumber is one of primordial cooling and purifying plants in nature with many beneficial health benefits. It is known to reduce skin puffiness and tiredness, and to restore natural skin freshness and tone.

* Papaya: Papaya is a luscious tropical fruit known for its rejuvenating and healing benefits. Full of vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals, papaya can act as a youth activator and natural exfoliator to revitalise the skin without inflammation or irritation.

