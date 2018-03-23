We owe children chance to go to school: Lilly Singh

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Indian-origin Canadian YouTube sensation, comedian and author Lilly Singh, also an Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, says people owe all children the chance to go to school.

Lilly's new campaign, which released on YouTube in India on Friday, gives viewers access to an exclusive YouTube playlist curated by Lilly to help engage and educate viewers about the impact of girls' education.

This new playlist spotlights organisations focused on girls education in India, and points viewers to a website where they can learn more about the cause and donate directly to Unicef India.

"When I visited Madhya Pradesh, district Harda in India last summer on my first Unicef field visit, I saw firsthand how access to education changed the outlooks for children and their families. We owe all children the chance to go to school," Lilly said in a statement.

"When I returned home, I committed to help champion their cause on my own and with every resource available to me. I'm honoured to work with Unicef and grateful to YouTube for partnering with me to advocate for children's access to education and to spread awareness about why it's essential for local communities, India and the world," she added.

Julia Paige, Director, YouTube Impact Lab, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be supporting Lilly in her work to champion girls' education in India."

--IANS

nn/rb/mr