'Pad Man' to release day and date in Russia, Iraq

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) "Pad Man" will become Bollywood's first film that will release in Russia, Ivory Coast and Iraq on the same day as it hits the screens in India, says producer Twinkle Khanna.

"I once told my Pad Man that I will take him places... Well, not only will Pad Man release in 50 countries all over the world but It is Bollywood's first film that will be releasing day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and even Iraq," Twinkle tweeted on Wednesday.

Directed by R. Balki, "Padman", releasing on Friday, is based on the story of a real-life hero and addresses the issue of menstrual hygiene.

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, is based on the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who brought about a near revolution by introducing a machine capable of producing low-cost sanitary pads.

