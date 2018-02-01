'Padmaavat' crosses Rs 150 crore in opening week in India

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" registered collections to the tune of Rs 150 crore plus in its opening week in India despite not releasing in some states.

The period drama had marched past the Rs 100 crore figure in its opening weekend since releasing on January 25, with paid previews that gave its earning a Rs 5 crore jumpstart a day before.

According to Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which produced the movie with Bhansali Productions, "Padmaavat" had a cumulative collection of Rs 155.5 crore till January 31.

"'Padmaavat' is unstoppable. Crosses Rs 150 crore mark," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film, based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem "Padmavat", was caught in a row after protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena which contended that it distorts historical facts and dents the pride of the Rajput community.

As a result of the ensuing violence, the movie did not release in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well as in some theatres across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Elsewhere, it cashed in on the extended Republic Day weekend.

It has received mixed reviews, with some appreciating the movie for its visual brilliance and impeccable performances, while some slamming it for glorifying the practice of Jauhar (self-immolation) and for showcasing Alauddin Khilji as demon-like.

--IANS

rb/bg