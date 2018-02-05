'Padmaavat' crosses Rs 200 crore in India

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", which opened to mixed reviews, is going strong at the box office. The film has minted over Rs 200 crore since its release in India.

According to Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which produced the movie with Bhansali Productions, "Padmaavat" had a cumulative collection of Rs 212.5 crore till February 4.

After releasing on January 25, the period drama had marched past the Rs 100 crore figure in its opening weekend.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the film is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem "Padmavat". It was caught in a row after protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena which contended that it distorts historical facts and dents the pride of the Rajput community.

It has received mixed reviews, with some appreciating the movie for its visual brilliance and impeccable performances, while some slamming it for glorifying the practice of Jauhar (self-immolation) and for showcasing Alauddin Khilji as demon-like.

