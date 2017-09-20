Before Padmavati arrives, Ranveer-Deepika-Shahid tease with film logo

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been in news for over a year now. From the stellar star cast to roaring controversies , the period drama has grabbed eyeballs more than often. And after months of hard work, Bhansali is all set to introduce the world to Rani Padmavati tomorrow (September 21).

But before that he teased the fans with the logo of the much-anticipated film. Deepika, who plays the titular role, took to Twitter to share the logo and wrote, "Rani Padmavati padhaar ragi hai. Kal suryoday se pehle."

रानी पद्मावती पधार रही हैं... कल सूर्योदय के साथ. #RaniPadmavatiArrivesTomorrow @Filmpadmavati pic.twitter.com/NoI97jIdIg

The period drama is based on the ruthless invader Alauddin Khilji and his attempt to capture the beautiful Rani Padmini of Chittor for himself.

And the makers have begun with the promotions of the film. The official page of Padmavati posted pictures creating the right kind of buzz for the film.

Coming Soon...

It is for the third time that Ranveer and Deepika have signed a film together, however, Bhansali claimed that there are no scenes of the two together.

If reports are to be believed, Bhansali is not just going to explore Alauddin's fascination with Rani Padmini, but also his attraction to his slave-general Malik Kafur.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Padmavati won't meet the November release deadline and might be pushed to next year . But no official announcement is made on the same.