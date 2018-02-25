Pakistani stars saddened by Sridevi's death

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Pakistani stars like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar on Sunday condoled the sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi, saying that she will live in their hearts and memories forever.

"So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of Sridevi. Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever... Great artistes... we cry for them without ever really knowing them, we mourn them because they helped us know ourselves," Mahira tweeted on Sunday.

People from across the globe started their Sunday on a sad note with the news of the sudden demise of cine icon Sridevi, 54, due to cardiac arrest in Dubai. She passed away on Saturday.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is facing a backlash for singing the song titled "Ishtehar" -- a soulful rendition -- for Indian film production "Welcome To New York", also condoled her death.

"My condolences to Boney Kapoorji and the Kapoor family. Deeply saddened to lose an icon like Srideviji," Rahat tweeted.

The actress is remembered for her performance is some of the iconic Bollywood films like "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah", among many others in different Indian languages.

The Padma Shri recipient, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with "English Vinglish" after a long break of 15 years, was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.

Her "Mom" co-star Sajal Aly also wrote: "Lost my mom again".

Sajal was seen as her daughter in "Mom".

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who played her onscreen husband in "Mom", wrote: "Life is so unpredictable. A lady with not just extreme talent but also a beautiful soul, Sri Devi Kapoor leaves us heavy hearted. So many memories attached while shooting 'Mom' with her, just a couple days back I met her at Boney Kapoor's nephew's wedding and who would have thought that it is the last time I am seeing her.

"I am still in a state of shock and out of words to describe my feeling! May her soul rest in eternal peace hereafter."

Actor-singer Ali Zafar said: "You have left us with great memories of joy and tears."

Sharing an image with the Indian actress on Instagram, Saba Qamar wrote: "R.I.P legend. We'll miss you."

Actor Imran Abbas was in shock.

"The 'Sadma' of losing this ultimate superstar is heart wrenching. Her smile, beauty, acting, aura and those 'Nigahen' will be missed forever," wrote the actor, who has featured in Bollywood projects like "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Creature".

Mawra Hocane also said that Sridevi will "always have our hearts, grateful to have met the legend that you'll always be".

Her mortal remains are expected to be flown to Mumbai on a chartered flight on Sunday evening for the last rites but the timing had not been confirmed yet.

--IANS

