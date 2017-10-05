Pamper your beauty conscious friends, family this Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The best way to share festive happiness is by gifting each other exciting things. As the beauty industry in India is growing every year, this is the time to pamper your loved ones with some out of the box beauty gifts, say experts.

Tarun Joshi, CEO and Founder of Vanity Cask, a beauty subscription box and Sargam Dhawan, Director of American Vegan beauty and personal care brand, Paul Penders Botanicals, India doles out the perfect gift this festive season for your near and dear ones.

* Beauty boxes: Every girl loves getting pampered by her loved ones during the festive period. There is no way to make her feel more loved than by providing her a beauty box that fulfils all her skin care and beauty needs for the hectic festive season. Choose your box carefully and go for the one that offers all-round quality rather than cheap price.

* Organic skincare products: The festive season in India is full of responsibilities, hence in order to take the best care of your skin the best present to give your mother are organic beauty products as they prevent the skin from looking tired. Organic beauty has garnered a lot of popularity in the recent past, as people are more aware of the adverse affects of chemicals in beauty products.

* Sheet masks: These face shaped masks are known to nourish one's skin with all the essential nutrients in the mask. These are perfect for a specially curated gift hamper for the festive season. Companies are making a lot of high quality masks in Korea, Singapore and other Asian countries.

* Travel samples: This one is for women who are always on the go, thus, travel samples of perfumes, face masks, hair oils and shampoos in a beauty box make for the perfect gifts for when your loved one is away and wants to be taken care of. A tip here, subscribing regularly to luxury beauty boxes has a dual advantage - apart from enabling you to sample premium products, it enables you with a ready stock of travel-worthy sizes.

* The perfect fragrance: Who doesn't love to smell good! A refreshing fragrance is much needed for the upcoming festive season. Pamper your loved ones by gifting them a scent that will leave them feeling rejuvenated. Something soothing, something elegant and something energetic would make the perfect scent.

* Lipsticks that bring out the best in you: Festive season means a lot of parties and gatherings. The perfect lip shade can add the hint of glamour required for your festive look. Gifting a set of beautiful lipsticks is something that will definitely bring a wide smile on your mom, sister or partner's face.

--IANS

