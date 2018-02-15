Pan India fashion contest for models, designers launched in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) A pan India fashion contest, to be held in 26 state capitals in the country, aims to provide a start up launch pad for the aspiring models and designers and conjure close to 150 brands of clothing line, the organisers said here on Thursday.

"Many of the modeling and designing students usually do not get an opportunity to perform at the national level. Such contests would provide them with the necessary exposure and training to perform as professionals in future," leading fashion designer Sharbari Datta said at the unveiling event of Elite Fashionista 2018.

The contestants from all parts of the country would go through a three layer scanning process and the final 150 would be groomed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra and other stalwarts of the industry in Mumbai.

The event would generate event employment for around 500 fashion designers from different parts of India, the organisers added.

--IANS

mgr/vd