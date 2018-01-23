Parineeti Chopra hums a tune for Australia

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, the first Indian woman ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, has shared her experience in the country in the form of a song.

In view of the coinciding occasion of India's Republic Day and Australia Day celebrated on the same date January 26, Parineeti on Tuesday released a series of videos that narrate her holiday experiences in the Australian states of Queensland and Northern Territory.

Adding a personal touch to the video showcasing Queensland, the "Golmaal Again" star has sung the background score with lyrics that summarise the vibe of the places she visited, read a statement.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Australia and the videos reflect every bit of fun I had there," Parineeti said.

"From immersing in the aboriginal culture at Uluru to the fun and frolic in Queensland, I was fortunate to have an enriching experience of two completely different sides of the country. It is undoubtedly a must-visit holiday destination," she added.

In the films, Parineeti can be seen cuddling a koala, learning to surf at the Gold Coast, getting a taste of Australia's freshest produce, enjoying a birds eye view of Surfers Paradise on the Skypoint climb, spotting whales, watching the sunset over the Red Centre in Uluru amongst others.

Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager - India and Gulf, Tourism Australia, also added: "Showcasing Australia through Parineeti's journey helps reiterate Australia as a preferred holiday destination amongst high value travellers. India is currently the fastest growing inbound market for Australia and we look forward to a sustained increase in visitor arrivals."

