Paris based brand introduces Luxe Lissant special ritual in India

Kaya, a leading provider of specialty skincare, haircare and beauty solutions, has collaborated with Biologique Recherche, Paris, the renowned French luxury professional brand, to introduce the Luxe Lissant Beauty Ritual in India.

With over 40 years of passion in skincare and presence in 70 countries across the world, Biologique Recherche's methodology has a reputation for high levels of efficacy using pure and natural ingredients without the addition of artificial fragrances or preservatives, as well as innovative protocols and procedures.

"We are very excited to introduce one of our top of the line treatments in India with Kaya. A shared passion for superior efficacy of products, innovation and technology makes Kaya a perfect platform to unveil Luxe Lissant Beauty Ritual." said Pierre-Louis Delapalme, CEO Biologique Recherche, who was on his India visit too.

"Kaya has been a pioneer in bringing the best of global skincare, haircare and beauty solutions to Indian consumers. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this endeavor." added Rajiv Nair, CEO Kaya Limited.

Luxe Lissant Beauty Ritual is 3-dimensional treatment leaves skin visibly smoother and de-stressed. This unique hydrating treatment stimulates the skin's natural defense system and thus helps maintain the skin's youth.Delapalme also said that in India skin education is really needed and they are here to serve them better.

"I came to India when I was 18 years and now we got the right partner. We want to give lot of education. One should know that your skin changes every day. Indian skin is not different from rest of the world in the sense that every Indian has a specific skin has a specific skin. The challenge for us is education. Sometimes you have to re-educate from scratch how the skin works," he said.

