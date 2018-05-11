'Parmanu...' to release on May 25

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) John Abraham's "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran" will finally release on May 25, after a delay caused by a lockdown between production banner JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment.

The film has been delayed since last year.

A statement issued on behalf of JA Entertainment on Friday said that following the developments in the ongoing case regarding the movie in the Bombay High Court, the movie will release on May 25 under the joint banner of JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions.

"There is no other producer associated with this project," the statement read.

Earlier, the movie was being produced along with KriArj Entertainment.

The trailer of the movie is set to be launched on Friday, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of India's nuclear test explosions at Pokhran.

"Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran" will be distributed in India by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and will be distributed overseas by Zee Studios.

"We are extremely thankful to the Bombay High Court for the speedy resolution of various issues at hand thus paving the way for our film's release. We would like to make no further comment and focus all our energies on the release of the film now," said Minnakshi Das, spokesperson, JA Entertainment.

The film is an ode to the Indian Army and scientists who accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan - Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan.

While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious. It also features Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

--IANS

rb/mr