Payal Pratap uses India as a canvas to showcase modern line at AIFW

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Her designs are apt for women who are modern, independent and yet deeply rooted in tradition and this design ethos was shown once again at designer Payal Pratap's show on day three of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring/Summer 2018.

She showcased a collection titled "Here Comes the Sun" by Payal Pratap in association with Nexa and her muse was a carefree spirit, a nature lover, independent, a gentle non-conformist without being a rebel.

"She creates her own dreamscape. She takes time to reflect on life. Is quietly questioning, thoughtful; always internalising. Has her own definitive mind-space but she is open and constantly evolving. She seeks her energy from the things she surrounds herself with. Is conscious of the effect of her choices and lives responsibly," said the designer about her muse.

The colour palette moved from petal pink, indigo blue, sunshine yellow to muted ivory on silhouettes that were comfortable and gives a lived-in feel.

Payal's fabrics choices for this season comprised of handloom cotton khadi and handloom linens. There were handwoven stripes, checks and borders with selvedge details that have been combined with botanical prints.

The collection also played with asymmetric hemlines, gathered maxi dresses, loose line coats and jackets, summer dresses. The collection was accessorised with handmade leather colour -blocked sandals and water droplet ear pieces.

A highpoint of the show was playful appliques and hand embroidered motifs, crochet and bead detailing.

A design graduate from NIFT Delhi in 1994, Payal Pratap worked in the industry for six years before joining her husband Rajesh Pratap Singh, one of the acclaimed names in the fashion industry, and assisting him over the last decade.

In 2010, she launched her own label - 'Payal Pratap' and since then there is no looking back.

--IANS

nv/vd