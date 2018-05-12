Pearls, plants, shayari: Thoughtful gifts for Mother's Day

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Move over mundane gifts. Put some thought into, and give a personal touch to, the gifts with which you intent to pamper your mother and put a smaile on her face on Mother's Day on Sunday -- ranging from poetry, a relaxing tea break and soothing plants.

Sagar K. Datta, author of "Sanaz: Shayari for a Sufi Soul", says in the era of rock music and Bollywood, you may be missing the time when letters and shayari (poetry) were everything.

"The silence of the book and rhythm of the poetry with her morning coffee will definitely light up her mood," Datta told IANS.

While she is reading, she can be pampered with a pair of spa socks.

"For the women who walk and run in heels effortlessly, the spa socks are the perfect present as they help relieve the pain that follows wearing high heels," suggests Aman Hans, Co-Founder, Bigsmall.in .

The socks contain an all natural "gel" section to mitigate pain and discomfort. The gel comprises lavender oil, olive oil, grape seed oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E to rejuvenate and pamper the tired feet.

For those who want to say "thank you" with comfortable clothes, Sanchari Roy and Arnab Samanta, Co-Founders at The Meraki Story, have come up with airy attires in khadi, which can help your mother beat the heat in the scorching summer. Add to the fun by taking her out on a date to an eating joint or cafe she has been longing to try out.

When it comes to apparel, gifting relaxing nightwear would be a good idea too, suggests Soumya Kant, Vice President at Clovia.

"Gift her a perfect mix of comfort and style for everyday wear in the form of chic pyjama night suits," Kant said, adding that investing in good lingerie like modal briefs and high waisted boy shorts may make her feel pampered.

"If you want to really indulge her, buy her fancy silk or satin nighties with matching robes which she otherwise will never buy for herself," said Kant.

For the nature-loving mothers, go for the Blue Moon Plant, the aloe vera plant for skincare-conscious mothers or a succulent plant which retains water in arid climates or soil conditions.

Shabnam Singh, Founder at Project Co, said: "Plants are long-lasting expressions of appreciation. Make it a day to remember when you send your mother live green plants."

For the on-the-go mothers with hectic work schedules, how about investing in a smart stainless steel mug that never rusts, for her daily dose of caffeine or a shake?

If your mom likes to be in the kitchen, a smart nutri-blend could be ideal too as it will ease her life, says Ravi Saxena, Managing Director, Wonderchef.

Mother-daughter duo Sangeeta and Shubhika Jain, co-founders of RAS Luxury Oil and Rajni Ohri, Founder at Ohria, suggest that a gift to enhance a mother's skin, hair and body as she soaks in the natural aromas of essential oils, could prove to be a blessing for the selfless souls.

Another way of calming your mother's mood could be a set of tea variants.

Razi Khan, Director, Sales and Marketing and Tea Forager, Typhoo India, has suggested tea for different timings of the day.

For the night time, Khan suggests a relaxing and restorative caffeine-free herbal infusion that balances the delicious floral taste of chamomile and rose with spearmint and lemongrass. Mellow and smooth, these herbs are known to have digestive properties and promote restful sleep.

For slimming, Khan says that a "caffeine-free herbal blend of fennel, liquorice, lemongrass, senna and psyllium husk works well for slimming. These herbs are known to assist natural weight loss and digestion."

For a basic but evergreen gift, go for the good old pearls.

Garima Singh, founder of BlingVine, believes jewellery using pearls would make for a beautiful gift.

