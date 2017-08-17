Pet Fed festival to debut in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Pet Fed festival, which takes place in New Delhi, will mark its debut in Mumbai this year. It will be held from December 16 to 17 here.

Meanwhile, the multi-city festival, which is in its fourth edition this year, will be held in the national capital on December 2-3, read a statement from the organisers.

The festival will have numerous activities, workshops and stalls to encourage people to spend time with their pets.

To kickstart the fest, Mumbai Doggos Day will take place on August 20 at Zoobar.

Brand ambassador of Pet Fed, Dino Morea said: "India needs a more disciplined and proactive pet culture. However, the awareness around pets is far higher in Mumbai than in any other city. Pet Fed is a step towards building a more pet-friendly environment. Being an avid animal lover, I am coming out to support this event with my friends and family and I hope you do too."

The fest will also have a curated doggy buffet from sausages to eggs to rice to mashed potatoes and ice-cream by Waggy Zone as dessert besides having merchandise dedicated to pets, indoor games and more.

