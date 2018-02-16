'Peter Rabbit' a good, funny, emotional film: Director

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) American filmmaker Will Gluck had fun making "Peter Rabbit". He says it will take the audience on an emotional yet fun ride.

"I am excited for people to see it and I think it is a good, funny and emotional film," Gluck told IANS.

The film adaptation is based on the classic tale by Beatrix Potter about Peter Rabbit and his family.

It narrates the adventures that Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) and his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail (Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisy Ridley) undergo to reclaim their home.

It highlights the tussle between humans and animals. It also stars Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne.

"Peter Rabbit" is being brought to India by Sony Pictures. It will release in the country on February 23.

What was the process of getting the classic tale on the big screen?

"It was really fun to write. The fun part was getting the actors to give birth to the characters and kind of pair the characters with their personalities."

Gluck says the film has a message for everyone.

"They are going to have a good time. It is really emotional but most of all they are going to realise that everyone makes mistakes and it is how you deal with the mistakes that is the most important thing but family is also everything," he said.

--IANS

