That phase of my life is over: Hema Malini on film comeback

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini says that her acting phase is no longer part of her life but if something interesting comes up then she would definitely take that up.

"I think that phase of my life is over (laughs). Even people in parliament ask me whether I am working in films or not. I feel like doing a film, but I must get a proper story. I just can't do any films which come my way.

"If anything similar to my role in 'Baghban' or anything interesting comes my way then I will definitely work in films," Hema Malini said on the sidelines of the press conference for her upcoming programme "Synergy 2017", an international cultural festival.

Talking about the event, she said that she is going to present the programme.

"I am focusing on this programme and I will not be dancing in this but presenting it. That doesn't mean I am going to stop dancing. I want to continue my work in the field of dance and service of people of our country," the actress added.

Hema Malini is a BJP MP from Mathura constituency.

When a journalist asked her if she is going to become a Union Minister of India, she said, "A lot of people ask me this question but I don't think I have the nature to become a minister and rule."

"I am very happy with what I am. I don't expect all these things and I don't have that desire. I want to contribute in the field of art and if I become a minister then I have to sit there and people will not able to meet me.

"As an MP, I am trying to do my best work and I am really happy with that. I want to bring change in my Mathura constituency and I will not stay in peace until that happens," she added.

Through the "Synergy 2017" festival, Hema Malini will be promoting a lot of young artists from all over India who will perform classical dance forms. The festival will be held in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata.

--IANS

iv/nv/bg