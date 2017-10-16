This photo of Amitabh Bachchan vacationing with Aishwarya-Abhishek in Maldives is going viral
Amitabh Bachchan was vacationing with his family in Maldives last week.
The Bachchans flew off to Maldives last week to ring in Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday bash. While Big B wanted to keep it a low-key affair, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with Shweta Nanda threw a surprise bash for him. And a picture of the bash was shared by Bachchan junior on social media.
After his fans got a sneak-peek into his birthday bash in Maldives, a picture of them enjoying a yacht ride is going viral on social media.
Fan clubs have posted a picture of Amitabh Bachchan posing with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on a yacht. And the adorable photo will definitely give you some family goals.
Another photo of Big B with grand daughter Navya has surfaced on social media.
On the work front, Big B will be next seen in 102 Not Out.
ALSO WATCH: Amitabh and Ranbir talk acting, cinema and stardom in an intimate conversation