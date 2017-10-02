PIC: Raveena Tandon's 'Baahubali' selfie with Prabhas, Rana and Anushka Shetty

Raveena Tandon was clicked along with Baahubali stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty.

Much to everyone's expectations, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, that released earlier this year, had a phenomenal opening all over the world. In fact, Baahubali 2 became the first Indian film to rake in Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Riding high on the success of the film, Baahubali stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty were seen partying with Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share the pictures.

#aboutlastnight✨ #partyinghyderabadstyle #fun #food #friends #thebahubaliway

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

With #teamBahubali ! Celebrating the sword of #bahubali .a memento to honour the team and continuing success of #bahubali #indiasbiggestmotionpicture

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

After the stupendous success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas became a pan-Indian phenomenon and received a lot of offers from Bollywood. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning ended with Katappa revealing himself as the murderer of Amarendra Baahubali. The sequel takes the story forward from where the first part ended.

So far, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has made a business of over Rs 1760 crore worldwide. The film is all set to hit the screens in China later this year. Superstar Aamir Khan's Dangal had a fantastic response in China, where the film collected over Rs 1000 crore.

On the work front, Prabhas is teaming up with Shraddha Kapoor for the action adventure film Saaho. It must be noted that Anushka Shetty was supposed to play the leading lady.