PICS: Ranveer Singh-Ranbir Kapoor show off their football skills. Are you watching this, Deepika?

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted in the city playing football, much to the glee of their die-hard fans.
They were wearing matching jerseys and showed off their stunning football skills, while being on the same team. Check out some of the pictures.
Interestingly, both of them have a special relationship with Deepika Padukone.
Ranbir and Deepika started dating after their film, Bachna Ae Haseenon (2008). However, they called it quits, two later. However, this did not affect their professional relationship, and they worked together in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).
Deepika and Ranveer shared a close bond during Goliyon Ke Rasleela: Ram Leela, and their scorching chemistry was a hit with their fans. They acted together in Bajirao Mastani, and in Padmavati, though they will not share screenspace. While the two prefer not to answer questions about their relationship status, their actions speak volumes.
On the work front, Ranveer's Padmavati is mired in controversy and has been delayed indefinitely. Rajput groups like the Shri Rajput Karni Sena are doing their best to ensure that the film is banned in every state.
Ranbir is busy with Sanjay Dutt biopic . Following this, he will work in Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt.
