Plan to reach wider audiences with A&T differentiated product line

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Ace designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore says with their 25-year-old brand A&T, they plan to reach out to wider audiences.

The brand has explored a quiet and modern design voice while simultaneously drawing on the rich traditional vocabulary of Indian design and craft and this year, they joined hands with Veer Singh of Vana India as a partner to take forward their meeting of the minds and common belief system.

"Through strategic investment, we are looking at strengthening our retail footprints both in terms of physical stores as well in the e-commerce . We plan to reach a much wider audience with differentiated product line," Abraham told IANS:

On the expansion plans, Thakore added: "We would like to harness the creative energy and passion of both the individuals and organisations to create a platform for both fashion product as well as other sustainable lifestyle offerings."

Abraham and Thakore's design philosophy pays homage to traditional Indian techniques and reinterprets them in a modern, minimalist vocabulary and this association promises more impact.

"Vana has a cultural agenda. Indian wisdom, classical traditions, attire, cuisine and philosophy is what we are all about. The A&T DNA is very strong and the stellar work that have done in the Indian textiles industry shaping its aesthetics needs to be taken to a wider audience" shared Veer Singh of Vana.

--IANS

nv/