Played most complex character in 'The Hungry': Tisca Chopra

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra, playing a pivotal role in the film 'The Hungry', says her character is quite "dark and complex", adding that working on a Shakespearian piece was on her wish list as an actor.

After the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, 'The Hungry' has its Asian Premiere at the 19th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star on Saturday.

Directed by Bornila Chatterjee, 'The Hungry' is the adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Titus Andronicus'.

Keeping the core essence of the story intact, the film is set in north India, with Tisca Chopra playing a woman taking revenge for her dead son.

Sharing her experience of working in the film, Tisca told the media here: "Well, this is one of the stories that interested me immediately. I think I have never played a complex character like this beforehand; as an actress I always wanted to be a part of something related to Shakespeare.

"The process of playing the character was quite interesting. I used to do a lot of discussion before the scene. In fact, therefore, Naseer sir (Naseeruddin Shah) named me 'Tiscassion Chopra'. But we had a great time shooting this film, within such a short span of 22 days!"

Asked about her reaction if her film were to be compared with Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's three official adaptations (Maqbool, Omkara and Haider) of Shakespeare's plays earlier with which he made a mark, Bornila said: "Well, I think I will be honoured if my work is compared with that of a film director like Bhardwaj."

"'The Hungry' is my attempt at telling a story replete with violent and primal urges in a modern Indian context and I am very curious to know how the new India reacts," she said.

'The Hungry' has been shortlisted for the Oxfam Best Film on gender equality at the 19th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

--IANS

aru/tsb/bg