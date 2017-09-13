PM Modi to get mattress with messages from Indians

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) An engineered mattress with some personal messages from Indian citizens will be delivered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials at mattress brand Wakefit have said.

Wakefit has come up with a campaign as part of which it will send its special "Make in India" mattress to Modi, said a statement.

The mattress will be accompanied by messages collected from every corner of the country.

According to the statement, the campaign is aimed at serving as a bridge between the over one billion Indians and their leader. The messages are aimed at providing Modi with a wide variety of inputs that can help with policy formulation and administration.

"India is a country of dichotomies -- many religions, many cultures, many aspirations, many professions, many states -- but underneath it all we are simply Indians...

"So we thought of sending him messages of oneness and unity from across the country along with our flagship mattress," Ankit Garg, co-founder of Wakefit, said in the statement.

--IANS

