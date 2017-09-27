Pooja Hegde becomes face of new skincare brand

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan starrer "Mohenjo Daro", has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Hindustan Unilever' s new skincare brand Citra.

Over the last three decades, Citra has carefully created products using ingredients like the Korean Pink Pearl and the Japanese Green Tea.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Citra in India as I have always believed in the potential of natural ingredients when it comes to skincare," Pooja said in a statement.

Prabha Narasimhan, Vice-President, Skincare & Colours- Hindustan Unilever says that they are excited to introduce Citra to the Indian consumer.

