Power your marathon miles this season

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) With the marathon season underway, fitness enthusiasts are gearing up to make a run for the yellow line. While completing a feat like the marathon requires dedication and commitment, it also involves a rigorous regime that challenges your limits and pushes you to beat the last mile so make sure you are planning it right.

While you are stretching, squatting and bending, follow some easy tips by Reebok Running Squad members Suresh Srinivasan and Binay Kumar Sah before your next marathon stop!

* Aim for the mark: Define your goal for running a marathon at least six months before D-day. This helps you train your mind and body accordingly.

* Build your core: Ensure twice-a-week strength training workout where you focus on major muscle groups and core areas. This will help in building stamina for the body and enable you to achieve your goal.

* Check your status: Be mindful of your progress and initiate mid-course correction, if required. If you are a first-time trainer, it's best to be flexible with your goals to make the training process and the journey more enjoyable

* Tank up on nutrition: Pay attention to your food intake. Avoid any fizzy drinks or heavy dinners and ensure the diet includes a healthy mix of veggies and raw pressed juices. Start your day with a nutritious breakfast to stay energised all day

* Take one step at a time: Compete with yourself without straining in excess and accept your physical limitations. Documenting the learnings after every marathon/half marathon will help discover new possibilities. Sign up for different running events and keep testing your fitness

* The Right Gear: Apparel is the key to a good run. It is important to ensure that you wear a comfortable, well fitted material followed with good shoes that provide great cushioning.

Additionally, fitness coach Prachi Arya of mobile health and fitness app HealthifyMe gave some more tips:

* Training for a marathon needs to start 18 to 20 weeks prior to the event. Running 3-5 times in a week and two days of cross training or yoga to stretch and strengthen the muscles will help.

* Make sure you stretch and warm up for around 10 minutes before you start the run and cool down stretches post-run

* The dinner on the day before your marathon should have 65-70 percent of calories coming from carbohydrate, rest from lean proteins, healthy fats and fibre

* Also consume 15-20gms of proteins for muscle repair three-four hours before the run (if it is breakfast), drink around 500ml of fluid to stay hydrated, and 5gms carbohydrate per pound body weight

* Drink around 150 ml fluid every 15 minutes during the run

* After the run, hydrate immediately and within 3 hours consume proteins and carbohydrates.

