Prabhas extends support to Modi's Clean India campaign

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) "Baahubali" fame Prabhas on Friday said he extends his full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachhata Hi Seva" movement, adding that he sees the Clean India campaign not as a duty but as a habit.

"As we approach this significant day, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, who always strived for cleanliness, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the great work happening on making India clean and green with the Swachh Bharat Initiative," Prabhas posted on his Facebook page.

He added that Clean India is something he personally believes in.

"Keeping my country clean and healthy is not just my duty as a citizen but also a habit. To all those who feel the same, let's continue doing our best for a cleaner India," he said.

Earlier this month, Modi had written personal letters to celebrities, industrialists and noted personalities to enlist their support for the initiative.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said Swachhata is for each of us to practice.

He also said the days leading up to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 should be about "encouraging widespread participation in cleanliness initiatives across the country."

Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker S.S Rajamouli have already expressed their support.

