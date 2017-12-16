Prabhudheva meets 'pride of India' Mary Kom

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva met five-time World Champion M.C. Mary Kom and called her the "pride of India".

He on Friday shared a photograph of himself along with Kom.

"With the Pride of India - 'Magnificent Mary' Mary Kom. She's every bit the magic that she is," Prabhudheva captioned the image.

On the film front, Prabhudheva will be seen directing actor Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zareena Wahab. He made his silver screen debut with "Hero".

The film is said to be a comedy and will be produced by T-Series. Other details are still underwraps.

Prabhudheva was seen performing with superstar Salman Khan in the capital for the Da-Bangg Tour.

