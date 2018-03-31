New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) From playing pranks on their friends to challenging each other to the most outrageous dares and stunts, there are many pranksters in the world of the small screen who add some fun to the story line.

Before April Fool's day on April 1, here's a list of the pranksters of the small screen:

* "Impractical Jokers": The New York-based comedy troupe comprising Joe Gatto, James Murray, Sal Vulcano along with Brian Q Quinn are real-life best friends who love challenging each other to the most outrageous dares and stunts ever caught on hidden camera. The show is aired in India on Comedy Central.

"We feel that at it's heart, 'Impractical Jokers' is a show about friendship and how we interact with our buddies, and that is universal. Busting your friends chops transcends borders and languages. Everybody loves to kick their friends around a little bit. It's our way of saying we love each other," Quin told IANS.

"In making the show we have come to realise that you can get away with almost anything just by being confident and wearing a smile. People don't question a lot of the stupid stuff we do. It's very eye opening," Quinn added.

* Cameron Black from "Deception": The Jack Cutmore-Scott starrer "Deception" is a story about Cameron Black who is the world's greatest illusionist. The story takes a different turn when superstar magician Cameron joins the FBI as their consulting illusionist in order to help them solve crimes. The show is aired on Colors Infinity and Amazon Prime Video in India.

* Barney Stinson of "How I Met Your Mother": Barney Stinson is a lovable playboy on this cult series. Actor Neil Patrick Harris' comic timing has set the character apart from other comic reliefs on television shows.

From his vicious prank war with Marshall (Jason Segel) to pranking Butterfield (A person in their office), Barney takes a typical prank to the next level. The re-run of the show is aired in India on Star World.

* Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" : Played by Jim Parsons, Sheldon Cooper is a fictional character on "The Big Bang Theory", aired in India on Zee Café. His quirky mannerisms have led him to become the show's most famous character. He is also known as as the "Bazinga" guy -- as this is the word he uses after playing a prank on his friends.

* Bart Simpson of "The Simpsons": Bart Simpson has been regaling with his pranks for almost 30 years now. Moe never fails to fall for one of his prank calls, no matter how many calls he gets. It didn't stop at phone calls, Bart has even pranked him in person when Moe was a substitute teacher at Springfield Elementary School in an episode of the show, which is aired in India on Star World.

* Gabriel from "Supernatural": Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.) will be back in the demon-hunting drama "Supernatural". In the past, he played a prank on the Winchester brothers by sending them inside the world of various TV shows. The show is aired in India on AXN.

