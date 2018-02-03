Pret line, menswear, kidswear: Anushree Reddy has big expansion plans

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Designer Anushree Reddy, who showcased her bridal line with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018, says she will soon be introducing her prêt line along with menswear and kidswear as a part of brand expansion.

"I will be introducing my pret line along with menswear and kidswear. I'm thrilled to also showcase my bridal couture collection in the upcoming times," the designer, who is known for using vintage flora combined with zardozi embroidery from Hyderabad for her creations, told IANS in an interview here.

Reddy's eponymous label, which was launched in 2010, stands out for its scintillating colours and easy-to-wear garments blended with glamour. Her design philosophy lies in creating detailed silhouettes fused with soft prints and beautiful embellishments.

For the ongoing fashion gala, she showcased a line titled "Pink is the navy blue of India".

"I adore that 'Pink is the navy blue of India', declared in 1962 by Diana Vreeland, former editor of Vogue. By this she meant that, just as navy blue in our culture tends to signify conservative respectability, pink exemplifies tradition and balance in India," said the designer.

"The colour pink is considered wild, flamboyant, and feminine, whereas in India is considered refined and conventional. The collection is inspired by the vibrant colour palette, celebrating India in all its glory," added the designer.

Talking about the line, she said: "This season, the label's classic florals is depicted by hand drawn and tone on tone threadwork embroidery, playing it up with zardozi to infuse the traditional craftsmanship. Soft plush fabrics like sheer organzas, pure silks, and khadi cotton are emphasised for the characterisation of the collection."

The designer feels that the tennis sensation was a perfect choice for our showstopper as this collection represents a quintessential modern day muse.

"Her regal looks and confidence blends in perfectly with our 'Pink is the navy blue of India' collection," she said.

--IANS

nv/sug/vm