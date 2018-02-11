It's a privilege to cook for Narendra Modi: Sanjeev Kapoor

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Popular chef Sanjeev Kapoor says he feels honoured and privileged to cook for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an invitation from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed.

Kapoor on Sunday shared a series of photographs along with Modi and captioned it: "Absolute honour and privilege to cook for our Narendra Modi on invitation from Crown Prince of UAE. My respect for both these great leaders grows more and more."

India and the UAE on Saturday signed five MoUs, including in the areas of energy and railways, following delegation-level talks headed by Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is Modi's second visit to the UAE after his trip in 2015.

--IANS

