Priyanka Bose shies away from roles that involve misogyny

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) A mother to a 26-year-old man or a sex worker, actress Priyanka Bose has slipped into various characters. She says she has to love what she does, and on-screen roles that revolve around misogyny don't fit the bill -- which is why she will never play such characters.

"Roles that involve misogyny are something that I will never do, simply because I personally oppose it," Priyanka, best known for featuring in the Oscar-nominated film "Lion", told IANS in an email interview.

She played a sex worker in "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Sold". The upcoming film "Ascharya F#*k It" will again show her as a sex worker. Doesn't she feel like she has been typecast?

"Not really. It's the nature of the business. I give my best to every role that I get. Only, of course, I have to love what I am doing... only then can the best come out of my performances," said the artiste, who has played "small but impactful, very meaty and powerful" roles in Bollywood films like "Love Sex aur Dhokha" and "Johnny Gaddaar".

"If I don't feel it, I won't do it. I'm not bound by duty, I'm bound by whether I'm going to be good at it or not. In addition, of course, the script has to be good for me to keep working."

"Ascharya F#*k It", backed by Yoodlee films, Saregama India's movie production venture, revolves around the lives of a prostitute, her pimp who loves her, a Bollywood superstar and his driver.

Is India ready for such bold films?

"Although I cannot answer that on behalf of the audience, I think it is high time that they embrace such content. The art and thought behind such content is worth witnessing," said Priyanka.

"Ascharya F#*k It" is inspired by the works of controversial writer Saadat Hasan Manto. She is will be seen in another film, which is also an adaptation of a novel.

"I enjoy reading prose and poems a lot. Short stories are my favourite and I love reading children's books a lot too," said the actress.

If she could bring any character to life from a book, she said she would pick Mata Hari -- an exotic dancer and courtesan who was convicted of being a spy for Germany during World War I.

"But she was Dutch and I am not fair skinned, so unfortunately I can't play her, but I would definitely love to watch a film adaptation on screen," said the "Guzaarish" actress.

Priyanka is currently "waiting in anticipation" for "Ascharya F#*k It", helmed by director Samit Kakkad, to release.

The two worked together in the Marathi film "Half Ticket".

"It was a lot more comfortable this time, as we understand each other much better, both professionally and on a personal level. Samit always brings out the best in his actors. Working with him is a great experience and we have a very good working relationship," she said.

