Priyanka Chopra Posts Sexy Pictures in a Swimsuit and She Looks Hotter than the Tropic

Priyanka Chopra has posted a racy set of pictures on Instagram. The viral pictures were clicked by her husband Nick Jonas in Tuscany. Priyanka can be seen in a racy swimsuit chilling by the pool.

Hey, everyone. Instagram might go down with a fever. And Priyanka Chopra will be to blame because she just raised the temperature with her sexy pictures. The actress is currently vacationing in Tuscany with her hubby Nick Jonas. Today, she posted a set of pictures in which she can be seen soaking up in a swimming pool. Priyanka is looking all hot and sexy in the racy swimsuit. And we wonder if she is feeling 'so exotic'. The pictures have been clicked by Nick Jonas and kudos to him because this looks like a professional photo shoot. Priyanka captioned the post, "Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures." Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ Date Night Is All about Love, Laughter and Some Italian Cooking! Pics and Videos.

Within two hours of being online, Priyanka's picture has garnered over 1 million likes. Certainly, the post is going viral. For scale, one of Priyanka's two days old pic only has 1.6 million likes as of now. Bollywood biggies like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Hina Khan, Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif have already tapped a heart on the picture. This Video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas from Tuscany Vacation Reminds Us of Their First Dance as Husband and Wife.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Pictures Here:

On the work front, Priyanka has quite an admirable range of projects coming up. She will be seen in the Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink, which features her opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. This would be Priyanka's first desi film since Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.

Priyanka is also co-producing a film for Netflix with Mindy Kaling. Both the ladies will also star in the film, which will be a comedy weaved around a big fat Indian wedding.