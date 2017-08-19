Priyanka Chopra's late night troubles

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra says sleep is evading her, and she can't decode the reason behind it.

She is confused whether it is the result of jet lag or "memories on overdrive".

"So when sleep evades me and thoughts engulf my mind. I wonder is it jet lag or just memories on overdrive #latenightmusings," Priyanka tweeted.

The actress, who has been juggling work between the US and India, is back in Mumbai. However, there is no knowledge about what professional commitment brought her to her home country.

On August 16, she had tweeted: "Off and away.. Mumbai meri jaan...Home sweet home."

Priyanka then posted: "Is it ok to just be home finally and just watch TV and procrastinate while I jetlag for a day before I dive into work?"

Internationally, Bollywood's 'desi girl' now has big projects like "Isnt It Romantic?" with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and "A Kid Like Jake", also starring Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer, Ann Dowd and Michaela Watkins, in her kitty.

Vir Das used to online trolling

Actor-comedian Vir Das says he is used to online trolling, and it has no effect on him.

"One minute of silence for those who still think trolling or abusing has novelty or effectiveness, and that we're not all used to it," Vir tweeted.

On the work front, Vir is busy with his tour for which he is set to visit 26 countries in 2018. He might also do a show in Pakistan as part of the current tour.

Adnan Sami sick of symbolic protests

Singer-composer Adnan Sami says he is sick of symbolic ways like candle marches to register protest against something. He says one should do "something solid".

He tweeted: "I'm sick of all the 'symbolisms' like Eiffel tower going dark/candles etc that make no real difference to real culprits and do something solid. It's time to put personal agendas of countries aside and shake, rattle and roll the world to put it back into peaceful and clean order."

Work wise, England-born singer-composer Sami, who was granted Indian citizenship more than a year ago, is all set to make his acting debut with the film "Afghan - In Search Of A Home".

The film will be directed by the duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Sami will be seen playing a musician in this movie. This will be Adnan's first project as an Indian.

--IANS

