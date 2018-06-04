Promod to launch online retail store in India

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) French brand Promod, which promotes accessible fashion clothing in natural styles, is set to tap the online retail in India this week. Its online store will offer the full range of items that the brand currently offers in its stores in India and at the same prices.

The brand will expand its presence in Tier II and III cities across key markets. Promod's online shopping portal will allow the customer to order international styles on a click of a button and collect it in stores or vice-versa. Customers in India will be able to pick up their orders at the store of their choice or opt for home delivery. The E-reservation service will start later this year.

Promod has more than 30 years of experience in women's ready-to-wear retailing.

"We initiated our digital sales in India through Myntra and the response has been very encouraging in the first year. We are now looking at offering around 2000+ styles in the coming year and looking at doubling our turnover," Nadine Caux, Managing Director at Promod, said in a statement.

"This shows a great opportunity for us to launch our own portal and we are confident that consumer satisfaction through this omni channel route will attract more loyalty towards the brand."

--IANS

nn/mr