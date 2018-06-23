Pulkit Samrat is in awe of 'Lust Stories'

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat says he is amazed by the simplified take on complex societal taboos of India in "Lust Stories".

"Finally watched 'Lust Stories'! Such real storytelling and such simplified takes on complex societal taboos in our country! Fab," Pulkit posted on Twitter.

"Lust Stories" an anthology of films by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee show stories on love and lust.

The short stories feature actors including Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

***

Diya learns to chop onion

Actress Divya Dutta says she is proud to have mastered the art of chopping onions.

"Finally!! At my sisters place, mastered the art of chopping onions! They are still laughing but I have a new skill now," Divya tweeted on Saturday.

On the film front, she will soon be in "Manto", directed by Nandita Das. It is a biopic on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. It was been selected for the Un Certain Regard competition section of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

***

It's easy to get stereotyped in Bollywood: Aditi Seiya

Southern star Aditi Seiya, who will be seen playing Priya Dutt in "Sanju", says it is easy to get stereotyped in Bollywood, but she is determined to fight against it.

"I don't want to be tagged as a Bollywood behen (sister) post this film. It's very easy to get stereotyped in the industry," Aditi told IANS in an email.

"I don't really want to go from a Ranbir Kapoor sister (in a project) to a Ranveer Singh sister (in another project). I am here to stay by playing strong different characters.

"I have worked by this policy in south and so will I here," she added.

She is looking forward to the release of Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju", based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Actor Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay role.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "Sanju" will release on June 29.

--IANS

sug/nv/hs