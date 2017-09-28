Puri Jagannadh to launch son in next film 'Mehbooba'

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh on Thursday said he was all set to launch his son Akash Puri with upcoming Telugu film "Mehbooba", an intense love story set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Jagannadh shared the first look poster of the film along with a brief note via his Twitter page on Thursday.

In the note, he wrote: "After finishing 'Mehbooba' script, I realised that I'm doing a highly intense and passionate love story for the first time ever which is completely out of repertoire of ideas. It's a soulful love story in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war."

He further wrote that irrespective of the blood relation he shares with his son Akash Puri; "it's his love towards cinema that's making me do this film with him".

Mangalore-based Neha Shetty has been roped in to play the leading lady.

Sandeep Chowta will compose the music.

The principal shooting starts from October.

"Mehbooba" will be shot in picturesque locales of Himachal Pradesh and will continue in Punjab and Rajasthan as well.

