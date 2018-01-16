Puru Chibber to return to TV as a Rajput

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actor Puru Chibber, who took a break from television after quitting "Naamkarann" last year, will play a Rajput in a show.

"I'm returning to television after a short break. I don't want to limit my talent. Nowadays, there is not much of a difference between small and big screens. So, I am keeping myself open to both and fighting for challenging and powerful roles," Puru, who acted in Sanjay Dutt starrer "Bhoomi", said in a statement to IANS.

The actor has featured in TV shows like "Pavitra Rishta", "Reporters" and "Beintehaa". He says his role in the upcoming episode of "Savdhaan India: India Fights Back" is powerful and is based on a real crime story.

"In the show, I'll be seen as a son in a Rajput family. I'll be playing a married man. Unfortunately, my character and his wife don't have children. The family keeps on pressuring them to have a baby with Rajput blood who will carry forward the royal legacy. So under such family pressure, our characters commit a crime," he said.

