Put your best foot forward with right footwear

A fine pair of shoes is as essential to your outfit as that steaming, hot cup of morning coffee. But the task of coupling five different looks through the work week can be particularly daunting. Dont fret anymore.

Here's a guide to sauntering into your workplace in style with an eclectic mix of fashionable footwear to suit every taste and mood from Shashank Arya, Director, DAR Group (for Heel & Buckle London by Berleigh), Rohan Batra, Managing Director, FILA India and Kapil Mahtani, CEO, Tresmode.

* Monday: The beginning of the week is like the first impression; you always want to get it right. Fashionably formal yet comfortable is the way to go. Opt for a snazzy derby in a burnt patina hue with a perforated texture detailing and a lace-up fastening.

* Tuesday: You started the week on a high fashion note & day 2 should be no different. After a frenzied first day, it's time to get your head in the game and rev through the day. Nothing speaks classic than a simple black pair of shoes. A versatile pair, just right for completing any look, this one is a must feature in every gentleman's wardrobe, assured to evoke a sense of savoir faire.

* Wednesday: Rise & grind, its Hump day! You got through the worst and now it's time to power through the rest. Clock in those hours at the office in style but not at the cost of comfort. A pair of loafers is perfect to take you from excel sheets to karaoke night in an instant.

* Thursday: It is throwback Thursday so why not pay an ode to the 1920s shoe game in style. Sport a pair of tasselled loafers in a deep brown tone that are a little work & little play all the way!

* Friday: Thank God it's Friday! You made it through the week and now it's time to kick it up a notch. A pair of white sneakers with that casual Friday outfit is the perfect choice to go from formal gatherings to weekend wanderings.

